Western Digital in talks with Kioxia for a $20+ billion merger
Another year, another major merger that looks to be prompted by the ongoing chip shortages. The 3D NAND flash memory market could soon see Western Digital buying out Kioxia in a deal that may end up valued at more than $20 billion. Not quite as big as the Nvidia-ARM or AMD-Xilinx deals, but an important consolidating move nonetheless, as the combined NAND memory market shares of the two companies would threaten Samsung’s leading position.www.notebookcheck.net
