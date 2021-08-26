Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ENESS designs 16 inflatable and technology characters for interactive Airship Orchestra

worldarchitecture.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelbourne art and technology company ENESS has created a multi-sensory installation to engage public art with the Airship Orchestra installation. Already exhibited in multiple places such as Washington DC, Shanghai, Melbourne, Adelaide, the installation, called Airship Orchestra, brings 16 different inflatable characters with technology-driven art that brightens up at night in a massive scale.

worldarchitecture.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Public Art#Tech#Airship Orchestra#The Airship Orchestra#Project Facts#Eness Locations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Museumsblooloop.com

MAD unveils designs for new Hainan Science and Technology Museum

MAD Architects, led by Ma Yansong, has released visuals of the Hainan Science and Technology Museum, due for completion and launch in 2024 in Haikou, Hainan. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum is MAD’s second major public project in Hainan following the Cloudscape of Haikou, which debuted in April this year.
Visual ArtPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

F5 Networks will tour interactive art exhibit to demonstrate technology

Seattle-based app security and delivery company F5 Networks and its NGINX business unit are taking their technology on tour. F5 and NGINX, in collaboration with local artists, are debuting a digital-physical art exhibit called "Now Arriving," housed in a shipping container. For now, the container sits at a secret location in Ballard, but F5 and NGINX plan to tour the exhibit as a pop-up in different cities around the country to demonstrate of NGINX's open source technology.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Sky Castle / ENESS

Installation, Temporary Installations • Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. Sky Castle is a dreamy, interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches that span in colourful symphony across public space. As visitors move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses the melodic xylophone soundscape stimulating colour changes in each arch. Light, colour and music have been orchestrated to evoke the joy and hope that rainbows bring after every storm. As more people join the journey, the contemporary score crescendos in intensity creating a lush, orchestral piece that is different every night as it responds to crowd flow and fluctuations.
Designworldarchitecture.org

Share your best architectural visualizations at the 2021 World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) and Lumion are celebrating the best-in-class architectural renderings with the 2021 Visualization Prize. Submissions are open until October 22nd and live-judging takes place at WAF 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, on December 3rd. Over the past few years, creating architectural visualizations has become an integral part...
Designdesignboom.com

PHI Contemporary International Architecture Competition

PHI is pleased to announce the launch of an international architectural competition for the design of PHI Contemporary - a cultural institution in Montreal, dedicated to exploring the contemporary through public engagement with art and culture. Founded by cultural protagonist Phoebe Greenberg, PHI is an ever-evolving cultural infrastructure dedicated to...
Books & LiteratureDezeen

Ten home libraries that showcase their owners' book collections

For our latest Dezeen lookbook, we've selected ten compact home libraries that showcase smart, innovative ways to display book collections. Well-filled bookshelves have been used to create welcoming interiors for all these projects, which include a Chicago penthouse with custom-made double-height bookshelves, a secret library in an English barn and a library in a loft with clever twisting shelves.
DesignDezeen

Kazoo Sato designs hemispherical public toilet for Tokyo

Designer Kazoo Sato has created a public toilet that uses voice commands to control functions including the door, toilet flush, taps and ambient music as part of the Tokyo Toilet project. Situated in Nanago Dori Park in the heart of Tokyo's Shibuya financial district, the design of the hemispherical toilet...
Visual ArtArchDaily

OHL Cultural Space for the Arts / AB+AC Architects

Text description provided by the architects. AB+AC Architects design a cultural centre dedicated to promote innovation and healing through the arts: a space of light and natural materials where the city of Lisbon is invited to detach temporarily from the urban chaos of everyday life and build new, more meaningful connections, thanks to a variety of activities ranging from movement and artistic co-creation, to immersive experiences with international professionals.
EntertainmentArchDaily

Architect's Creative Journey and the Connection with Brands

Although creative processes vary widely among professionals, some general aspects can be found in any design method. In general terms, we could say that the Architect's Journey through the Design Process consists of 3 stages: Inspiration, Research and Specification, and Construction. In all of them, the connection with materials and construction products is fundamental. After all, the ultimate objective of architects is to materialize their ideas and give shape to new environments that can withstand the test of time. To increase their knowledge and to make the most of their capabilities at every stage, architects search through various mediums for the best tools and references.
WorldDezeen

Ten projects that showcase Kengo Kuma's "unexpected and innovative" approach

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has designed significant projects around the world including the Japan National Stadium and V&A Dundee. Editor Philip Jodidio picks ten of the architect's key projects from a new book dedicated to his work. Using 500 illustrations, including photographs, plans and sketches, Kuma Complete Works 1988-Today covers...
Electronicsblooloop.com

WDI exoskeleton technology brings biggest Disney characters to life

Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) is creating a full-body exoskeleton system, part of Project Exo, to bring Disney’s biggest characters, such as the Incredible Hulk and Thanos, to life. WDI shared a video of R&D Imagineer Jonathan Becker and research engineer Richard-Alexandre Peloquin in the “early development stages of engineering new...
Comicsgamingideology.com

Atlus Shares Amabie Drawing By SMT V Character Designer

The official Japanese Atlus Twitter account shared a drawing of the youkai Amabie, drawn by Shin Megami Tensei V character designer Masayuki Doi. The strange creature is not a new character for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, but rather a way of praying for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Crossboundaries designs community park with perforated grey brick walls and yellow track in Beijing

Beijing and Frankfurt-based architecture studio Crossboundaries has designed a community park activated by perforated great brick walls and a yellow track that complements functional and visual coherence within the park in Xiaopu Village, Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, China. Named Songzhuang Micro Community Park, the 5,900-square-metre project was realized as part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy