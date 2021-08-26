ENESS designs 16 inflatable and technology characters for interactive Airship Orchestra

Although creative processes vary widely among professionals, some general aspects can be found in any design method. In general terms, we could say that the Architect's Journey through the Design Process consists of 3 stages: Inspiration, Research and Specification, and Construction. In all of them, the connection with materials and construction products is fundamental. After all, the ultimate objective of architects is to materialize their ideas and give shape to new environments that can withstand the test of time. To increase their knowledge and to make the most of their capabilities at every stage, architects search through various mediums for the best tools and references.