ENESS designs 16 inflatable and technology characters for interactive Airship Orchestra
Melbourne art and technology company ENESS has created a multi-sensory installation to engage public art with the Airship Orchestra installation. Already exhibited in multiple places such as Washington DC, Shanghai, Melbourne, Adelaide, the installation, called Airship Orchestra, brings 16 different inflatable characters with technology-driven art that brightens up at night in a massive scale.worldarchitecture.org
