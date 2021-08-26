Cancel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) meet the Houston Texans (2-0) Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at NRG Stadium. Below, we look at the Buccaneers vs. Texans odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The defending Super Bowl champs have posted an 0-2 SU/ATS mark in the first two preseason outings, including a 34-3 blowout loss against the Tennessee Titans last time out. The Bucs rested most of their key personnel in that loss and they’re unlikely to use most of the starters in this one either.

The Texans are expected to be in for a rough ride in 2021 but the preseason has gone well. Houston won 26-7 at Green Bay Aug.14, and they topped the Lone Star State rival Dallas Cowboys 20-14 on the road last Saturday. Rookie QB Davis Mills was 10-for-16 for 115 yards while RB Mark Ingram rushed for the team’s lone offensive touchdown.

Buccaneers at Texans odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:57 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Buccaneers -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Texans +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Buccaneers -3.5 (-108) | Texans +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 36.5 (Over: -110 | Under: -110)

Buccaneers at Texans odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Texans 20, Buccaneers 17

The TEXANS (+160) are worth playing on their home field in the preseason finale as they look to wrap up the exhibition season with a perfect record.

The Buccaneers are likely to rest key personnel again rather than risking them in a meaningless game. Tampa knows what QB Tom Brady can do.

The TEXANS +3.5 (-112) are worth a look with the three and a hook. They have three NFL-caliber quarterbacks in Mills, Jeff Driskel and Tyrod Taylor so you can expect much better offensive results from the home side.

OVER 36.5 (-110) is worth a look, ever so slightly. Houston’s offense rolled up 247 passing yards and 95 rushing yards last week in Dallas. It isn’t expected to last into the regular season but the Texans should finish up strong and post another decent total.

The concern for the Over is actually whether Tampa can score enough points in this meaningless game for the defending champs.

