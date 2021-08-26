Cancel
Computers

Leak suggests the Intel i5-12600K CPU outperforms AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X at a considerably lower price

By Bogdan Solca
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead claim that the upcoming Alder Lake desktop processors from Intel could provide quite a few surprises, especially in the mid-range sector. Sure, the high-end i9 models will most likely beat the AMD Ryzen 5000 competition, but this tier hardly ever offers the best price/performance ratio. The real value is supposed to come from the mid-range tiers, so the i5-12600K has a real chance to shine this time around.

