Leak suggests the Intel i5-12600K CPU outperforms AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X at a considerably lower price

Architecture: Xe-HPG Max Cores: 4,096 (512 EUs) Performance target: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (rumoured) Intel Alchemist, aka DG2, GPUs are set to become the first gaming graphics cards spun out of the Intel Xe-HPG yarn, something that is promised to be the basis for many more competitive GPUs from the chipmaking goliath. Alchemist also happens to be the first offering from Intel's high-performance graphics brand, Arc, which covers hardware, software and services. It's all set to kick-off at the start of next year, when we'll see Intel put its best foot forward in hopes to heave open the hydraulic grip of Nvidia and AMD over gaming GPUs.