Designed by Mexico City–based firm BAAQ', Casa Naila features four pitched-roof volumes that open to the pristine shores of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. On a rocky point facing outwards in both directions to the Pacific, sits Casa Naila, embracing an uninhibited view of the ocean. No fence comes between the property and the beach, and each of the four sloping-roofed structures is a different height, reflecting and merging with the surrounding rocky terrain. "Casa Naila seeks to honor Oaxaca in all its aspects," say the architects, "from the choice of materials and construction systems, to its customs and experience of the spaces."