Southern Utah at San Jose State odds, picks and prediction

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and San Jose State Spartans begin the 2021 season Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Southern Utah vs. San Jose State odds and lines, and make our best college football picks, predictions and bets.

Southern Utah, an FCS school, played a spring schedule from Feb. 27-April 10, going 1-5 SU. The Thunderbirds play the first of two games in a six-day span against a pair of FBS teams, also traveling to Arizona State on Thursday.

San Jose State is expected to challenge Nevada for the top spot in the MWC’s West Division. QB Nick Starkel is back under center, and the Spartans have a tremendous one-two punch with RBs Tyler Nevens and Kairee Robinson leading the charge. WR Isaiah Hamilton and TE Derrick Deese Jr. are big targets for Starkel, too.

Southern Utah at San Jose State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Money line: Southern Utah +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | San Jose State -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100)

Southern Utah +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | San Jose State -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Southern Utah +24.5 (-112) | San Jose State -24.5 (-108)

Southern Utah +24.5 (-112) | San Jose State -24.5 (-108) Total (Over/Under): 56.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Southern Utah at San Jose State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

San Jose State 51, Southern Utah 16

San Jose State (-2000) are huge favorites against Southern Utah (+900), who didn’t fare very well in the spring season. It is going to get a lot worse as SUU will have a difficult time trying to corral Starkel and friends.

Still, you cannot risk 20 times your potential return, or a $5 return on a bet of $100.

AVOID, and look to the spread instead.

Look to SAN JOSE STATE -24.5 (-108) for the cover. The Spartans should be able to roll up some huge numbers against their FCS opponent in this tune-up game. The Spartans led the Mountain West last season with 6.58 yards per play, and the Thunderbirds aren’t likely to offer up much in the way of resistance in this potential laugher.

It’s actually a bit surprising this number isn’t a lot higher. Take advantage.

The OVER 56.5 (-108) is a good bet, and San Jose State has the potential to take care of it all on their own. SUU did some good things on offense in the spring season, albeit against lesser competition. They scored 26 or more points in five of their six games, but they also allowed 24 or more points in each of the past four.

