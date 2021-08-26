Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Newzoo report indicates that the cloud gaming market could approach US$7 billion by 2024

By Arjun Krishna Lal
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a market research report by Newzoo, factors from COVID-19 to the current GPU/console shortage mean that cloud gaming could see major growth over the next few years. A market research report by Newzoo indicates that cloud gaming is set to register significant growth over the next three years....

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Sticker Price#Xcloud#Playstation Now#Grand Theft Auto 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Google
Related
BusinessLight Reading

Verizon takes cautious cloud approach

Ed Chan, Verizon's chief network engineering officer, told the financial analysts at Cowen that the operator has no immediate plans to shift its core network operations into the cloud like AT&T and Dish Network plan to do. However, he said Verizon will continue to look for ways to team with...
Video Gamesindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

Cloud gaming is gaining popularity with the emergence of 5G enabled smartphones. As Low latency and high speeds are important for cloud gaming, delay of millisecond could mean difference of losing and winning. 5G technology offers high speed which is required for detailed and complex games rendered via cloud and will help the gamers to access high end games from any location and devices. Gamers are also looking forward to a better gaming experience which allows them to join various competitive and high stakes gaming in a big way. Additionally over the last few years, large population has access to high speed internet with smartphones and mainstream gaming consoles, which has accelerated the use of cloud gaming. The subscription based services are gaining a huge acceptance in the millennial generation as cloud gaming can be accessed with unlimited number of options and a flat monthly or yearly plan. Content Distribution Network (CDN) providers are looking forward to deliver rich gaming experiences and low latency at scale for multiplayers and are coordinating with telecoms to address rising bandwidth demands by identifying and targeting immersive gamers with better subscription offers, that offer routers optimized for high bandwidth gameplay.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to Reach $2.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.8% - Decisive Markets Insights

The research experts at Decisive Markets Insights have published a report on the Cloud Endpoint Protection market that inculcates a detailed analysis of the competitive market landscape as well as some of the most effective and efficient technologies for market growth over the prevised period of 2020-2027. We assure you to provide all the required information on the market growth structure and keep you updated with the most advanced technologies that are formulated by the key players for effective market growth. Many essential aspects are responsible for an adequate enhancement of the global market such as Porter's 5 force model, Asset management, the Value Chain Analysis, the most appropriate value of CAGR, key vendor landscapes, gross margins, SWOT analysis, the overall amount of production and consumption, illustrated graphical representations, etc. The key market leaders should be aware of the various risks and uncertainties that are prevailing in the market environment as well as the feasibility of their respective businesses and take decisions accordingly.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 13.1 Billion | 4.3% CAGR By 2026 – Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market report introduced the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment basics, definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials. Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market forecasted to reach a market value of over US$ 97.3 Billion by 2027: Covering Covid-19 ERA

Acumen Research and consulting recently publicize a market study titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast till 2027″ which is a trending topic in the medical and pharmaceutical industry and providing a flawless and narrow study about COVID-19 bleak and lush impact on the industry. The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is forecasted...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Global Cloud Robotics Market

Global Cloud Robotics Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Robotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.9 Billion Global Market for Cloud Field Service Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud IDS IPS - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Halo Infinite release date briefly outed by Microsoft Store listing

We still don't have a definite Halo Infinite release date yet, but it's somewhat easy to narrow down, given the developers' promises of a 2021 launch. It would be ideal if the game dropped on the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise on November 15, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Italian publication Aggiornamenti Lumia has now discovered that Microsoft will unveil Halo Infinite on December 8.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Microsoft Xbox Series X Halo-themed console and Elite Seriess 2 controller inbound November 15

Microsoft has released several specially themed Xbox consoles over the years and it has now released the first for its next-generation Xbox Series X console. The new model is officially being sold as part of what Microsoft is calling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle. For US$549, gamers will get a Halo-themed console, controller as well as a digital download code for the Halo Infinite game.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Cerebras CS-2 processor scales up to 163 million cores to beat the complexity of the human brain

Cerebras Systems is known for the world’s largest processors that integrate hundreds of thousands of cores per single chip. These cores are not the usual X86 ones we see in computer processors these days. Instead, they are AI-optimized cores similar to Nvidia’s Tensor cores, so the chips are designed to process complicated compute models that rival the complexity of the human brain. Now, the Cerebras CS-2 processor that currently holds the record for the largest and fastest single-chip processor in the world was introduced a couple of years ago, but the company has been working to improve its throughput and is now able to offer a CS-2-based system that can process 120 trillion parameter AI models, theoretically beating the human brain that can fire 100 trillion synapses. For reference, current supercomputer GPU clusters top out at 1 trillion parameters.
Businessnotebookcheck.net

Western Digital in talks with Kioxia for a $20+ billion merger

Another year, another major merger that looks to be prompted by the ongoing chip shortages. The 3D NAND flash memory market could soon see Western Digital buying out Kioxia in a deal that may end up valued at more than $20 billion. Not quite as big as the Nvidia-ARM or AMD-Xilinx deals, but an important consolidating move nonetheless, as the combined NAND memory market shares of the two companies would threaten Samsung’s leading position.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel Core i7-12700 trades blows with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X on Geekbench

The Core i7-12700 has appeared on Geekbench, one of Intel's many upcoming Alder Lake-S processors. Incidentally, HKEPC has published another photo of an Alder Lake-S engineering sample, which we have embedded above. Oddly, the Core i7-12700 cannot reach the scores of the Core i7-11700K, an 8 core processor with 16 threads and a 125 W TDP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy