Cerebras Systems is known for the world’s largest processors that integrate hundreds of thousands of cores per single chip. These cores are not the usual X86 ones we see in computer processors these days. Instead, they are AI-optimized cores similar to Nvidia’s Tensor cores, so the chips are designed to process complicated compute models that rival the complexity of the human brain. Now, the Cerebras CS-2 processor that currently holds the record for the largest and fastest single-chip processor in the world was introduced a couple of years ago, but the company has been working to improve its throughput and is now able to offer a CS-2-based system that can process 120 trillion parameter AI models, theoretically beating the human brain that can fire 100 trillion synapses. For reference, current supercomputer GPU clusters top out at 1 trillion parameters.