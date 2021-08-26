Cancel
Video Games

God of War Kratos and Atreus Statue Coming From Iron Studios

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOY! PlayStation fans can not wait till God of War: Ragnarok hits game console next year. The newest addition to this bloody franchise has been a real breath of fresh air, moving away from the combos to a more grounded game style. Kratos and his son Atreus embrace the icy Nordic world on a journey for his late wife. The journey is not what they expected, and the God of War has to come out of retirement to kick some Nordic God asses. Iron Studios is capturing the power and grace of father and son with their newest statue release.

