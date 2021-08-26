God of War Kratos and Atreus Statue Coming From Iron Studios

Dante is back as Prime 1 Studio announced their newest statue for the hit video game Devil May Cry V. The demon hunter stands at a massive 43 inches tall as he is placed on a sculpted base. Prime 1 Studio even went the extra mile with his iconic character by giving him a tailored fabric outfit as well as his iconic weapons as seen in the Devil May Cry franchise. These will consist of his pistols know as Ebony and Ivory, as well as his sword, known as Rebellion. As usual, Prime 1 Studio is offering collectors two different versions of the statue but are not as simple as extra pieces this them.