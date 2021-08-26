Cancel
Volusia County, FL

West Volusia Community Notes, Aug. 27, 2021

Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in August. Registration is required; call (386) 736-5927. Volunteer and learn will meet at 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Learn about the importance of proper trash disposal and how to get involved with Volusia County’s Adopt a Road and Adopt a Trail programs during a tour of the Tomoka Landfill. Participants should meet at 1425 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange.

