West Volusia Community Notes, Aug. 27, 2021
Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in August. Registration is required; call (386) 736-5927. Volunteer and learn will meet at 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Learn about the importance of proper trash disposal and how to get involved with Volusia County’s Adopt a Road and Adopt a Trail programs during a tour of the Tomoka Landfill. Participants should meet at 1425 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
Comments / 0