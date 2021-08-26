Hawk’s New Superior Steel Box Blinds

Wrestle with your duvet and cover no more. That’s right, there’s a solution: The Lad Collective Clip & Zip Magnetic all-season quilt set. This innovative quilt set has powerful waterproof neodymium magnets on each corner of the quilt and quilt cover. This makes them easy to connect to each other so they don’t bunch up in the middle of the night. And they’re so easy to put together. The hidden zipper at the bottom of the quilt cover is so much better than buttons or ties. Just zip it up at the base when you’re done! Designed to help blokes—and everyone, really—tidy up their lives, this set makes a weekly bedroom task so much simpler. It provides a solution to a mundane yet difficult task, so you won’t put off washing your duvet cover any longer.