With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 7 coming in just a matter of hours, why not share a sneak peek about a potential couple?. Entering this season, it already feels like Abigail Heringer is going to be a fan favorite. We know there were a lot of people who wanted to see her be the Bachelorette after making it so far on Matt James’ season of the show. She had an inspirational story and there was some chemistry there, but she never got proper time in the form of a one-on-one date.