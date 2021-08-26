Cancel
Movies

Paramount Brings Mission: Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, and More to CinemaCon

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday morning, Paramount kicked off the final day of 2021's CinemaCon event with a presentation of its upcoming slate in the Coloseum at Caesar's Palace. The presentation began at 10am PT, featuring a look at titles like Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, and Clifford the Big Red Dog.Paramount has been a part of the onslaught of movie posters taking over the halls of Caesar's Palace all week long, boasting imagery for titles like Jackass Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Clifford the Big Red Dog up and down the hotel.

comicbook.com

#Cinemacon#Paramount Pictures#Top Gun#Cinemacon#Warner Bros
