Paramount Brings Mission: Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, and More to CinemaCon
On Thursday morning, Paramount kicked off the final day of 2021's CinemaCon event with a presentation of its upcoming slate in the Coloseum at Caesar's Palace. The presentation began at 10am PT, featuring a look at titles like Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, and Clifford the Big Red Dog.Paramount has been a part of the onslaught of movie posters taking over the halls of Caesar's Palace all week long, boasting imagery for titles like Jackass Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Clifford the Big Red Dog up and down the hotel.comicbook.com
Comments / 0