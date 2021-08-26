Cancel
Red Cross Day of Giving Disaster Relief

 4 days ago

Temps dip slightly, humidity and slight storm chances stick around!. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, but we could also see an isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon!

Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw isolated storms across the eastern portions of our viewing area earlier this afternoon. It was also hot with daytime highs breaking the low 90s!. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions tonight with some short-lived stray showers possible overnight. The bulk of the rain will...
Tracking heavy rain from cold front, Ida this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of ‘hit-or-miss’ scattered showers and storms along with hot and humid conditions, we dial it back with temps, but crank it up with rain chances!. We’ve got an active first half of the work week in south-central Kentucky! To the north and...
Remnants of hurricane Ida on the way!

Tracking scattered storms today, heavy rain from Ida moves in Tuesday!. We could see scattered showers and storms today ahead of a cold front, but remnants from Ida brings heavy rainfall Tuesday!. Weather. Temps dip slightly, humidity and slight storm chances stick around!. Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM...
American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief

Hurricane Ida has made landfall along the Louisiana coast. Our friends at the American Red Cross are already on the ground helping those in need. You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters.
American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief

Red Cross, United Way, begin local Hurricane Ida relief efforts

While Hurricane Ida inches its way northward through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, several local relief organizations are ready to assist people in need. Read on to learn how you can help. First, the latest on Ida. The hurricane made landfall at noon as a category 4 storm at Port Fourchon,...
Help The American Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Ida made landfall on Sunday a category 4 storm on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which was a category 3 when it hit Louisiana back on August 28, 2005. Ida and Katrina are similar storms, but Ida is smaller and stronger. One of the gentlemen here in Midland who comes once a month to change the air filters in the radio station's HVAC system was talking with us in studio this morning about how he moved to Midland to be here with his daughter and grandchildren, but that he still has a home in Louisiana that was ravaged by the storm. He said they have cameras at the property and were watching them as the storm blew in Sunday-but that they lost them as soon as the power went out. He said they do have a generator at the property but unfortunately with no internet service left in the area around the house, there's no connection to the system. Given what they saw prior to the cameras going off--the roof blowing off the garage, the boat in the driveway being lifted over the garage into the backyard and left smashed upside down, and their neighbor's roof blowing down the street into a telephone pole--he is sure they have nothing left.
Gold Cross Ambulance disaster team to help with hurricane relief

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Local emergency crews are headed south to help with Hurricane Ida relief. Gold Cross Ambulance’s Disaster Response Team left Menasha Monday on its first hurricane relief mission. Two team members and an ambulance are traveling to Jackson, Miss. They’ll check in with FEMA and be given...
Help The American Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Call Goes Out For More Red Cross Volunteers Amid Active Disaster Season

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Red Cross is calling for volunteers as they face an active disaster season. Red Cross officials representing Colorado and Wyoming say the need is growing as now-Tropical Depression Ida envelops the Gulf Coast. While crews from Colorado and Wyoming are already in Louisiana, the Red Cross says they need more volunteers. (credit: @COWYRedCross) “We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” Gino Greco, CEO of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “This year’s wildfire season...
Call Goes Out For More Red Cross Volunteers Amid Active Disaster Season

