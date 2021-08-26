Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

RuPaul jokingly throws his name in the ring to host Jeopardy!

primetimer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Sources say the show is now looking for someone with poise, authority, and natural intelligence," RuPaul said while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! "In gayer news: I'm right here, bitch!" As EW notes, Alex Trebek appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
TV & VideosSt. Louis American

Fans champion Levar Burton as Jeopardy! permanent host

Levar Burton, former Reading Rainbow host, filled in as a guest host of Jeopardy! the last week of July. Even after thousands of fans signed online petitions supporting Burton, it was instead announced on the evening of Aug. 5 that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards was in talks with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Mike Richards Steps Down As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host As Video Resurfaces Of Alex Trebek Choosing Laura Coates As His Replacement

Mike Richards came under great scrutiny after the Jeopardy!producer named himself as the new host of the iconic game show replacing the late Alex Trebek. After offensive comments made by Richards resurfaced from 2013 and 2014 and multiple apologies, he announced on Friday, (August 20) that he is stepping down from the role, reports the Hollywood Reporter.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Celebrities Aren't Holding Back After 'Jeopardy' Names New Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards

For months, the beloved quiz show has auditioned many celebrity and Jeopardy! champion guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek following his death last November. Now, Sony Pictures Television has finally made a decision to move forward with the show's executive producer and The Big Bang Theory actress. The two will split hosting duties — Mike will become the new regular host, while Mayim will stand at the lectern during primetime specials.
TV & VideosLima News

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host is out

LOS ANGELES — Producer Mike Richards stepped down from his brief tenure as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week and following a drumbeat of criticism about his selection and how it was made. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Still Fuming Over Choice to Name Mike Richards as Host

More than a week after Jeopardy! named its new permanent host, the long-running game show is still facing backlash from fans over its selection of Mike Richards as Alex Trebek's replacement. Richards was named permanent host alongside Mayim Bialik, who will host the primetime specials and spinoff series, following a season featuring more than a dozen guest hosts vying for the role and after a "tremendous amount of work and deliberation" went into the selection process, though many feel the choice not only fell flat, but was also controversial given Richards' past.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jeopardy’s New Host Mike Richards Apologizes After Offensive Jokes Resurface: ‘Not Acceptable’

Owning up. New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards apologized after insensitive jokes he made in the past resurfaced online. “It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago,” the executive producer, 46, said in a statement to The Ringer. “Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes.”
TV & VideosWKBW-TV

New Jeopardy host apologizes for past sexist jokes

Mike Richards, the new host of Jeopardy!, apologized after a series of sexist jokes were unearthed. The Ringer says it reviewed all 41 episodes of a podcast Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014. In one episode of "The Randumb Show," Richards said one-pieced bathing suits made women look "frumpy and...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Mayim Bialik Named Temporary Host of JEOPARDY!

I’m pretty sure none of us saw it coming that Jeopardy! would be such a source of drama this year. After the original host Alex Trebek passed away and a variety of guest hosts were chosen in order to find the new host it seemed like it would be a simple matter. Boy was I wrong, only nine days after being chosen to host Mike Richards has made a hasty exit from the spotlight, opting to retain his role as executive producer.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

RuPaul Has The Perfect On-Brand Response For Jeopardy's Hosting Troubles

Jeopardy! has been going through a rough patch lately, peaking with executive producer Mike Richards stepping down from the hosting position amidst a growing backlash. Now, the game show is tasked with finding a less controversial replacement, while Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik steps up ahead of a new batch of guest hosts. With the renewed search again underway, the debacle is now easy fodder for social media and late night talk shows. So of course Drag Race’s RuPaul had to give his response to the show’s hosting troubles, and it was perfectly on-brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy