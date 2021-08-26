RuPaul jokingly throws his name in the ring to host Jeopardy!

Owning up. New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards apologized after insensitive jokes he made in the past resurfaced online. “It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago,” the executive producer, 46, said in a statement to The Ringer. “Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes.”