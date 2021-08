Jack Morris, a sports commentator for the Detroit Tigers, has been suspended indefinitely after he made offensive comments about Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night’s game between the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. During the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball match-up, Morris was asked by his fellow sportscaster Matt Shepard what the Tigers should do when Ohtani was up to bat while the game was tied. Morris replied, “Be very, very careful,” putting on an Asian accent. Later in the game, he apologized for his comments, saying he “did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize...