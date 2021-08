There are times when celebrities really step up their game when it comes to connecting with fans. Mandy Patinkin, star of The Princess Bride, took to his social media account to make an emotional connection with a fan who was trying to come to terms with the loss of her parents. The actor, whose most famous role was playing Inigo Montoya in the iconic 80s movie, was tagged multiple times in a video by Amanda Webb, who wanted to know if Patinkin's performance had been inspired by the death of his own father. Rather than simply responding though, the star went one step further to offer Webb support and was seen tearing up as he recalled the details of his father's passing and how it affected one scene in particular.