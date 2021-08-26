Cancel
Washington State

Washington State Officials Eradicate First Asian Hornet Nest of 2021

Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest of the year on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The nest was located in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County, east of Blaine. It was located about two miles from the nest that WSDA eradicated last October and about one-quarter mile from where a resident reported a live sighting of an Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11. The site was also about one-quarter mile from the Canadian border.

