Washington State Officials Eradicate First Asian Hornet Nest of 2021
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest of the year on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The nest was located in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County, east of Blaine. It was located about two miles from the nest that WSDA eradicated last October and about one-quarter mile from where a resident reported a live sighting of an Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11. The site was also about one-quarter mile from the Canadian border.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0