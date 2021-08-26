Washington State Officials Eradicate First Asian Hornet Nest of 2021

ASOTIN COUNTY - A donation of land by Larry and Marilou Cassidy will soon provide improved access to the Grande Ronde River in southeast Washington for members of the public. Cassidy, a western Washington resident with property in Asotin County, has a long history of conservation and public service in the state. His property that adjoins the popular Snyder Bar public access area, managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), had been in his family since 1979. Cassidy has long allowed members of the public to use the site to access the river but recently decided to donate the land when property line questions arose.