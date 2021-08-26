Cancel
Athens, TX

TVCC and VeraBank donate to Cain Center

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
 4 days ago
The Cain Center received two donations Wednesday, including $5,000 from Trinity Valley Community College and an additional $5,000 from VeraBank.

"We are so incredibly thankful for support and sponsorship from the TVCC Foundation Office and VeraBank,” said Chris Baker Cain Center Director. "We rely on the support of businesses in our community to assist the City of Athens in the ongoing operations of the Cain Center. This sponsorship will allow businesses the opportunity to have a presence in our facility.”

Please contact the Cain Center staff at 903-675-8045 for more details on sponsorship.

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

