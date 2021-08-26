UNC Basketball: Where 2022 commits rank in latest Rivals rankings
Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are off to a hot start in the 2022 recruiting class, landing three commitments this Summer. In his first class since taking over, Davis currently holds a top five class and is hoping to build on that moving forward with the additions of at least one and possibly two more recruits. But as it stands now, the Tar Heels class is in good shape despite the pursuit of other recruits.keepingitheel.com
