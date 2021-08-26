Rob Font cleared of wrongdoing in Nevada; commission seeks to raise 4-CPA metabolite testing thresholds

LAS VEGAS – After previously being cleared of any wrongdoing by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font has received a similar acknowledgement from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Additionally, as a result of Font’s case, the commission said it will look to raise its threshold for the metabolite that caused his adverse finding in order to prevent similar issues in the future.

As MMA Junkie previously reported, Font’s in-competition urine sample collected in association with his May 22 win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night 188 was positive for 4-chloropenoxyacetic acid (4-CPA), a known metabolite of meclofenoxate, a USADA-prohibited stimulant.

Upon further investigation and study of similar positive tests among athletes in recent months, USADA identified that chlorphenesin, a non-prohibited cosmetic preservative that is commonly found in shampoos and lotions, can also metabolize into 4-CPA.

In July, USADA’s investigation determined cosmetic products Font used during fight week were to blame for the positive test, and the agency closed the matter as a “no violation.”

Thursday, the Nevada commission conducted its own hearing, bringing in a panel of experts headed by UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, as well as Font, himself. Ultimately, the commission agreed with USADA’s finding that Font had not intended to seek any performance-enhancing benefits, and the result of the May contest was upheld.

Additionally, based on testimony provided during the hearing, the commission said it will look to raise the threshold for an adverse finding of 4-CPA from 1,000 ng/ml to 3,000 ng/ml.