Burnouts, Rainstorms, and Good Times at Day 3 of the 2021 HOT ROD Power Tour!
HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire. We were really looking forward to Day 3 of the 2021 HOT ROD Power Tour. Partly because we love the destination, Indianapolis, Indiana, and partly because we were starting to figure out the program for how this event works. The drive didn't look too long, just 128 miles. But Tuesday taught us that the estimated time, in this case about 3 hours, may not be accurate in the real world.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0