More patients now in North Carolina ICUs than at any point during pandemic

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 8,620 new COVID-19 cases across the state -- the first time single-day cases have topped 8,500 since Jan. 15 (not including reporting errors) and the 10th highest single-day case number since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, North Carolina reported 6,130 new cases.

[ CDC studies: Vaccine immunity waning, but still protects against serious illness ]

More North Carolinians are being tested for COVID though, as the percent positive rate has dipped for the second consecutive day, currently at 13.0%, down from Wednesday’s 13.5% and Tuesday’s 14.7%.

As of Thursday, 3,552 people in North Carolina are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 -- 49 more than on Wednesday.

[ Coronavirus: What are the symptoms of the delta variant in children? ]

Hospitalizations have been climbing since the beginning of July and 388 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 3,552.

There are now 883 adult ICU COVID-19 patients in North Carolina, more than at any other time since the start of the pandemic (the previous high was 880 on Jan. 15), and 19 more than there were the day before.

60% of the adult population in the state has been fully vaccinated.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County:

(WATCH BELOW: COVID-19 origin report delivered to Biden, could soon be declassified)

