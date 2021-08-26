Cancel
House Rent

More Than 1 Million Families Will Likely Face Eviction Before Halloween

The United States is barreling towards an onslaught of evictions. It’s a totally preventable event that will destabilize families, traumatize children, and make it difficult to secure stable, permanent housing. They’re particularly dangerous, and damn near violent, during a pandemic, so the looming wave is particularly concerning. Here’s what the Biden administration is trying to do to help renters—and why it might not be enough.

