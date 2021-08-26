Fortnite is adding a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. interactive experience

In case you were unaware, there’s a new MLK Jr.-themed event going on in Fortnite right now. The “March Through Time” event, which was created by ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A, brings players back to 1963 Washington D.C. Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic August 28 “I Have A Dream” speech is not all there is to this Fortnite event, however. Players can also check out museum-like exhibits on race history and collaborative mini-games within the new mode. If that’s not enough, there is also a free MLK-related spray attached to this Fortnite event – the DC 63 Spray. Earning this spray is fairly quick and very straightforward, but if you’re not sure how to do it, this guide will provide you with everything you need. Here’s how to get the DC 63 Spray in Fortnite.