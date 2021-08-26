Fortnite is adding a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. interactive experience
TIME Studios announced today that they are partnering with Epic Games on a Fortnite Creative experience meant to educate players about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. This upcoming interactive experience is titled “March Through Time,” and it takes players back in time 60 years to the day of the legendary Civil Rights activist. I cannot stress enough that Fortnite has not announced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a playable character or skin.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
