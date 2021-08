Equality and fair treatment in prisons have been in the spotlight lately for a lot of reasons. We have heard stories of inmates being treated unfairly and in a few cases, there have been inmates that have lost their lives. Just recently, according to newsbreak.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill striking the term "inmate'' from New York law. The reason behind this move is, the term "inmate" can actually have a dehumanizing effect on people that are in jail.