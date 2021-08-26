Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Mixon: Over/under 1,025.5 rushing yards in 2021?

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL preseason is almost over, which means several former Sooners will be taking the field for their respective professional squads. This includes Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati Bengals running back who heads into a crucial year for his career. In anticipation of what the talented playmaker might bring to the table, CBS Sports experts were asked to pick if Mixon is going over or under 1,025.5 rushing yards for the season:

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Randy Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Bengals#College Football#American Football#Cbs Sports#Vip#Oklahoma Sooners#Emory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Mixon will be a fantasy football star in 2021

Are you thinking about drafting your favorite running back in the first or second round of your fantasy football draft but concerned about his durability?. Two fantasy football experts are eager about the prospects of taking Joe Mixon this year. Sky Guasco and Bobby LaMarco of the Candlestick Kids Fantasy Podcast told us why they think the Bengals running back won’t let fantasy owners down.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gets two touches

Mixon recorded two rushes for four yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington. Mixon appeared to have a 17-yard reception on the team's first offensive play of the game, though that was canceled out by a holding call. Instead, he was limited to only two rushes and has only three carries in two preseason games. Of course, that's fine for the time being, as Mixon figures to carry a heavy workload once the regular season begins against Minnesota on Sept. 12.
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Mixon Fantasy Football 2021: ADP changes, mock draft tracker, offseason and training camp updates

Joe Mixon has burned the Fantasy Football community for several seasons now as a projected first-round pick who has fallen short of expectations due to a combination of injuries, poor offensive line play in front of him and a Bengals offense lacking in explosive plays. Joe Burrow showed flashes of the ability to dig the Bengals out of that offensive hole -- and fast -- and Mixon profiles as a potential workhorse in that offense. But stop me, because you've heard that before. Some managers will see an opportunity to buy here as those who have been burned by Mixon in the past may not even have them on their draft boards. We understand if you can't take that leap.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Joe Mixon’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Due to a 2020 season that left fantasy football managers feeling disappointed, Joe Mixon has seen his ADP fall — in fact, many are avoiding the Cincinnati Bengals RB. But should managers continue to fade Mixon in 2021, or does his fantasy outlook now outweigh the risks?. Joe Mixon’s fantasy...
NFLUSA Today

Joe Mixon wins longest throw competition at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd had some fun before a recent practice. They partook or at least watched a longest-throw competition before practice in which it was Mixon, the running back, who emerged as the big winner. Dan Hoard of the Bengals explained:...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Joe Mixon or Najee Harris: Which AFC North RB should you draft?

As the days continue to dwindle until the start of the NFL’s regular season, fantasy football managers find themselves needing to make difficult decisions, going through the pros and cons amongst potential picks. One of those is at running back with two players with high-upside for this season in Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris. With both sitting in the second round of fantasy football drafts, which AFC North RB should you draft — Harris or Mixon?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy