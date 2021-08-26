Joe Mixon: Over/under 1,025.5 rushing yards in 2021?
The NFL preseason is almost over, which means several former Sooners will be taking the field for their respective professional squads. This includes Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati Bengals running back who heads into a crucial year for his career. In anticipation of what the talented playmaker might bring to the table, CBS Sports experts were asked to pick if Mixon is going over or under 1,025.5 rushing yards for the season:247sports.com
Comments / 0