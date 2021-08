A plea deal means that South Dakota’s Attorney General will avoid a trial for a controversial crash in which he hit and killed a man walking along a country road.Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, initially told investigators that he thought he had hit a deer or another large animal as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser last September.During questioning, investigators confronted Mr Ravnsborg with the fact that victim Jason Boever’s glasses had been found inside his vehicle when it was later searched.“His face was in your windshield, Jason. Think about that,” they told him at...