Whose Playbook Is Sandra Lee Working From?

Sandra Lee and her new fiancé, actor and interfaith leader Ben Youcef, flew home on Wednesday night after what appeared to be a whirlwind European vacation, according to the New York Post. She was, the tabloid explains, waiting to come back to the U.S. from the continent for her ex, the now former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, to leave office. “Watching the disintegration of a decade of work was just too much for her to bear. Staying in Europe was the only way for her to emotionally deal with the aftermath,” the anonymous source said. “She needed space and time to process everything.”