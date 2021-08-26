Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Royal Opera House, London

By Alexis James
theculturetrip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the West End of London, it’s likely you are here for a show. Whether you’ve booked tickets to an operatic masterpiece or classical ballet, we’ve put together a list of the top places to stay near the Royal Opera House. Book your stay now with Culture Trip.

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Emmeline Pankhurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Room#Culture Trip#The Royal Opera House#The Opera House#H Pital Fran Ais#French#British#Scottish#Brita#New Yorkers#English#The Henrietta Hotel Hotel#Italian#Toto Dell#Da Henrietta#Parisian#Aldwych Boutique Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Related
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Bodleian Library, Oxford

As one of the oldest libraries in Europe, the Bodleian draws in thousands of visitors each year. We’ve hand-selected the best places to stay near to the library on your next trip to Oxford – and they’re bookable on Culture Trip. Many famous people have walked the ancient halls of...
RestaurantsTelegraph

The best pre-and post-theatre restaurants to book in London this summer

According to musical theatre maestro Andrew Lloyd-Webber, there's nothing worse than going to the theatre on an empty stomach. “Your mind is always thinking about where you are going to get food afterwards, when you’re meant to be focussing on the story,” the former Telegraph restaurant critic and composer said.
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Royal Opera House to stage LGBT+ tour

Never afraid to come last, the ROH is planning guided tours that ‘celebrate the contribution to its history by LGBT+ figures’, according to The Stage magazine. Well, the gay bit will be easy to roll out, starting with the founding manager David Webster (who lived above the shop) and any number of famous dancers and choreographers, designers and (mostly closeted) singers. When writing my history of the house, I was lavishly assisted by members of formerly secret gay cliques, all eager to spill beans.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Cortona, Italy

If you’ve seen the dreamily beautiful movie Under the Tuscan Sun, then you’ve been transported to this place: the town of Cortona, in Tuscany’s Arezzo province, served as the film’s backdrop with its flaming red roof tiles and irresistible twisting streets. Among the iconic horizons of olive groves and hills braided in vineyards, all you need is a special place to stay. So, we’ve come up with the best hotels in Cortona, Italy, bookable with Culture Trip.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book on Skyros, Greece

Sugar-cube-shaped houses snake up the hillside towards a Venetian castle in Chora, the main town on Skyros. Here, you’ll find plenty of the top hotels on the island, overlooking the sparkling Aegean Sea – plus, there are a few further afield, too. Book your stay now with Culture Trip. If...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Best Hotels in Seville

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. As the capital and largest city of the Andalusian region stretching across southern Spain, Seville offers passion, charm, and culture...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

M Social Hotel Paris Opera Opens August 31st

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is marking M Social's first outpost in Europe with the opening of M Social Hotel Paris Opera on 31 August. The new lifestyle offering will merge the elegance of the historical Parisian lifestyle with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an enchanting retreat for guests to gather, work and discover all that Paris has to offer.
cntravellerme.com

8 of the best hotels in Mauritius

One of Mauritius’ most iconic and distinguished addresses, One&Only Saint Le Geran is perched on its own private peninsula on the island’s north east side, its sugary white sand lapped by shimmering aquamarine water. A fusion of colonial and contemporary architecture dictates the aesthetic, the historic charm retained from when the hotel first opened in the 1970s, while updated with all the necessary modcons and five-star touches you’d expect from a One&Only resort. Set amongst 60 acres of landscaped gardens, privacy reigns supreme at this Mauritian hideaway, and all guest rooms and suites offer serene lagoon or ocean views. While there might not be much nearby, the resort more than makes up for it with a myriad of activities to suit guests of all travelling styles: spot wildlife on a kayak through the mangroves, take off on a guided hike across the Tamarind Falls or take a Harley Davidson out for a spin with the resort’s general manager.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Ericeira, Portugal

A 45-minute drive from Lisbon, Ericeira is one of Portugal’s lesser-known beach break destinations – but it doesn’t deserve its understudy status. A band of powdery sand fronts this fishing village, and prettily-painted blue and white buildings line its cobbled streets. You’ll find some of the best hotels inside these characterful properties, now bookable via Culture Trip. Other top options brush up to the beach.
Musictheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels Near Radio City Music Hall, New York

Right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, you’ll find Radio City Music Hall inside the Rockefeller Center. Roll into bed at one of these top hotels after a show at this legendary music venue, and book your stay with Culture Trip now. As the home base of the Rockettes dance...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Keswick, UK

Keswick is the Lake District as you’ve always imagined it – misty hills, brick-and-stone houses and the green expanse of Derwentwater. The valleys of Borrowdale and Buttermere rise on the town outskirts, promising days of hillwalking in classic Lakes countryside. For more ambitious adventures, visit the lofty fells of Blencathra and Skiddaw. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay – bookable on Culture Trip.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Málaga, Spain

On the sunny Costa del Sol in Spain, Málaga awaits with a honey-hued Medieval old town, a Moorish Alcazaba and an amphitheatre that still hosts concerts. You’ll find an array of white-washed villages and old fishing towns in the greater region, where country hotels house sumptuous suites. Here’s our pick of the best Málaga hotels – book your stay now with Culture Trip.
New York City, NYtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Flatiron Building, New York City

These beautiful places to stay are characterful, cool, quirky and super-handy for central Manhattan sightseeing. Book the one you fancy with Culture Trip. The triangular Flatiron Building straddles Broadway and Fifth Avenue and is one of New York’s best-known architectural landmarks. Not open to visitors, it is still a great landmark to be near – after all, it’s ultra-central. The Flatiron District brims with excellent restaurants and fancy boutiques, while the Gramercy Park neighborhood oozes charm, all leafy streets and upscale townhouses. Chuck in proximity to hotspots such as Union Square and the Empire State Building, with the East and West Villages a brisk walk away – you’re ready to take Manhattan.
Worldtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

No city break to Bristol is complete without visiting Clifton Suspension Bridge, towering high over the Avon Gorge. Stay at one of these stylish hotels nearby – all bookable with Culture Trip. Clifton Suspension Bridge is a defining part of the Bristol landscape, symbolising the city’s bold and independent spirit....
Gamblingtntmagazine.com

4 of The Best Casinos in London

If you’re looking for your next great casino experience in London, there are plenty of options to choose from. London is a great city for a night of fun and games. Here are four of the most popular and extraordinary casinos in London. London is a city of many possibilities....
Worldtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Trier, Germany

Trier is the oldest city in Germany and a favourite among travellers, thanks to its Roman ruins and beautiful gothic architecture. On the banks of the Moselle River, it’s also close to some of the best wine-growing regions in the country. For your next trip, here’s our pick of the best hotels – bookable on Culture Trip.
Sadiq KhanWallpaper*

Get ready for 2021 Open House London

One of the capital’s richest, most widespread and satisfying annual events, 2021 Open House London is upon us. The festival, which started back in 1992 as a long weekend of activities, but now lasts a hefty nine days of architectural fun, is varied, informative and entertaining – and puts the public at its heart. From 4 – 12 September, London architecture unfolds for our pleasure and learning across all its 33 boroughs.
Home & Gardentheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in and Around Portmeirion, Wales

One of Wales’ best-loved attractions, the model village Portmeirion is visited by over 200,000 visitors a year. There are a whole host of excellent hotels in the nearby area, bookable on Culture Trip. On the banks of the estuary beneath Snowdon, in the spectacular North Wales valley of Snowdonia, sits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy