COVID-19: Six CT Counties Now Rank At CDC's Highest Level For Transmission

By Zak Failla
dailyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix counties in Connecticut are now designated within the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With variants of the virus surging through Connecticut communities, the CDC has added Litchfield County as an area with high COVID-19 transmission, while upgrading Middlesex County back to the same level, making it six counties classified under that category.

