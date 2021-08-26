COVID-19: Six CT Counties Now Rank At CDC's Highest Level For Transmission
Six counties in Connecticut are now designated within the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With variants of the virus surging through Connecticut communities, the CDC has added Litchfield County as an area with high COVID-19 transmission, while upgrading Middlesex County back to the same level, making it six counties classified under that category.dailyvoice.com
