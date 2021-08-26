Cancel
Video Games

When Podcasts Collide…

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if I told you that we may FINALLY hear about what got Dr. Disrespect banned from Twitch? (We don’t know).We say which Pokemon would it take for us to fully adopt Unite. And we shoot the breeze with Roosterteeth’s Andrew Rosas & Drew Saplin. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...

Video Games

Gamescom Cometh!

IT’S GAMESCOM! The biggest video game show in Europe is upon us and we give our reactions to the first day of events. Also, the new Spider-Man film has our speculation caps on, and Activision continues to dig its own grave. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,...
Video Games

Call of Duty: GO & Barcades in the D

The World Championships for League of Legends is moving from China to Europe. We tell you why. Also, Call of Duty is releasing a new CS:GO style mode, is this the final nail in the coffin for the legacy shooter. And we talk to Barcade founder, Paul Kermizian, about why they chose Detroit as their first location in the Midwest.
Video Games

Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 408: Minds Over Matter

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. We may not be telepathic, but we think Psychonauts fans are going to like this week’s episode. Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer joins us for an insightful and entertaining chat about launch of the long-awaited Psychonauts 2. Stuff We...
NFL

Orange is the New Black Podcast: Miami Vice

It’s preseason finale time for the Cincinnati Bengals, as Ace and Zim preview the upcoming Dolphins matchup. Expectations for the final preseason game. Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Books & Literature

Episode 460 The Hamster Will Be Our Guinea Pig

Jeff and Rebecca talk about their plans and strategy for the Fall Preview Draft, a bookstore getting an imprint, PRH jacking up the price of Amanda Gorman’s book, what a wonderful era of Black literature it is, and much more. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The...
Podcast

Podcast: Åtvidaberg Sun Cannon

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the only sun cannon—a large, loud timepiece—still up and running. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange places. In under 15 minutes,...
Video Games

China's Anti-Gaming Gambit

It’s Marvel Monday and Norris is disappointed with the latest “What If?” episode. Also, China is implementing a law that limits video games to three hours a week for kids. And we discuss just how big it is that 100 Thieves won the LCS Championship. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...
TV & Videos

WeeklyTrek Podcast #150 — Looking Ahead to STAR TREK DAY

On this week’s episode of WeeklyTrek, brought to you in partnership between The Tricorder Transmissions Podcast Network and TrekCore, host Alex Perry is joined by guest Jenn Tift to discuss all the latest Star Trek news. This week, Alex and his guest discuss the following stories from TrekCore and around...
TV & Videos

When Will Sports TV Start Sounding More Like a Podcast?

Bryan and David discuss the question: When will sports TV start to sound more like a podcast? They weigh in on the difference between the television and podcast art forms and the difference between the spheres of fame on both platforms. Then they talk through the evolution of television. Hosts:...
NFL

Halas Intrigue Episode 174: Did Justin Fields have a good play or a good day?

From Nashville, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ stellar throw Saturday and wonder what’s next for the Bears’ rookie QB. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Video Games

Tetracast - Episode 217: Gamescom and Go

Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. In this episode of the podcast, we open things up with some brief thoughts on games we've been playing in the August downtime. Josh and Adam have dived into Fuga: Melodies of Steel, James just can't wait and decides to jump into The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki, and Josh has been keeping an eye on the recently released Tsukihime remake.
Minnesota State

This Week in Geek (8/30/21–9/5/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, August 30, to Sunday, September 5. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and indoor masking, this column will primarily share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, we will be reintroducing in-person events. Please be mindful of the risks when attending in-person events and be sure to follow all safety measures put in place. Ultimately, it is up to you to use good judgment to keep yourself and vulnerable populations safe.
Video Games

80's Arcade Game 'Frogger' Is Now A Game Show

For anyone who ever played the 1981 classic arcade game Frogger and thought ‘I’d love to actually play as this frog,’ well, I have news for you. Peacock, NBCUniversals streaming service, has just announced a new game show inspired by the game, hosted by Kyle Brandt and Daman Wayans, Jr.
NFL

What Do The LA Chargers Think of Their Madden 22 Avatars?

Video Games have come a long way in a very short amount of time with graphics jumping leaps and bounds from generation to generation. Even with that being the case, it will never fully reach real life and sometimes it falls into the uncanny valley…or sometimes games just flat out get it wrong. With NFL Madden ’22 on the horizon, the Los Angeles Chargers were shown a few of their teammates in the new Football simulator and their reactions varied.
Business

Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic

Apple has announced that it has purchased Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that will now be made part of Apple Music. In an announcement online, Primephonic writes “We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year, but unfortunately, the Primephonic service will be taken offline starting September 7.“
Computers

Remembering The Hokey Pokey — Mac Geek Gab 887

How much Cool Stuff Found can your Two Favorite Geeks share? You’re about to find out! Listen as John and Dave share all of your (and their) Cool Stuff Found, PLUS answering a slew of your networking and networking-related questions. Good stuff this week, folks, and it’s all because of you. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning five new things!
TV & Videos

Tasty Bits Podcast 08-25-21

Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including the Jet Ski pirate, the milk crate challenge, beach attacks and more!
Movies

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 334 - 'Free Guy', Unpredictable Box Office, and Blockbuster Video

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about the new Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy. We talk about why the film works so well even with some minor flaws, how its box office strength shows that all bets are off in 2021 when it comes to predicting performance, why Marvel has struggled this summer at the box office, and more. We then finish up with a discussion about Blockbuster Video and why the chain wasn't great, but we still have fond memories of renting movies at this evil corporation that's now dead. We also have another installment of Recently Watched.
Food & Drinks

Tasty Bits Podcast 08-27-21

Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including holding in your poop, Beautiful Cheeseburgers, the unattractive trait that turns you on and more!

