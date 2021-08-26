Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Pentair Double Downgraded to Underweight on Valuation at J.P. Morgan

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentair (PNR) - Get Report shares fell Thursday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the water-solutions company to underweight from overweight, cutting its price target to $65 from $75. J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa expressed concern about Pentair’s valuation, after its 50% surge year-to-date through Wednesday, Bloomberg reports. The stock recently traded...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underweight#Pentair Double Downgraded#Bloomberg#Pentair S Aquatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

Morgan Stanley Bought $240M Shares Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

What Happened: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now the second-largest shareholder of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) after ARK Investment Management. According to recent SEC filings, Morgan Stanley owns over 6.5 million shares of GBTC worth over $240 million at the time of writing. Cathie Wood’s ARK...
Street.Com

Rocket Pharma Stock Rises on Plan to Sell Stake to Largest Holder

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report on Monday said it planned to sell 812,516 shares to its largest holder, the New York health-care investment firm RTW Investments, a deal that will raise gross proceeds of $26.4 million. Shares of the Cranbury, N.J., biotech, which focuses on gene...
Stocksinvesting.com

Capital One Falls as Baird Downgrades Rating on Valuations

Investing.com – Capital One stock (NYSE:COF) traded 4.5% lower Monday as Baird analyst downgraded the stock’s rating to underperform because of an unattractive risk-reward trade-off. Analyst David George kept the $145 target for the stock unchanged while cutting his rating from neutral. Baird’s target price is nearly 14% lower than...
StocksStreet.Com

HP Inc. Stock Falls on Mixed Reviews From Analysts After Earnings

HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report shares slumped Friday after it received mixed reviews from analysts at Jefferies and Credit Suisse following the personal-computer company's earnings report. “HP announced solid [fiscal 2021 third quarter ended July 31] results and forward guidance,” Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy wrote in...
Pleasanton, CAStreet.Com

Workday Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat and Analysts See Momentum

Shares of Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report were rising sharply premarket Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and subscription revenue guidance ahead of analysts' estimates. The stock was up 7.6% to $265.50 before the opening bell as analysts took a mostly bullish approach in evaluating the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksStreet.Com

IT Services Provider DXC Technology Stock Slips on J.P. Morgan Downgrade

Shares of DXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report fell over 8% Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, adding that it offers the lowest upside potential. Shares of the Tyson, Va., company fell 9.2% to $37.89 at last check. The technology consulting, outsourcing and support services...
MarketsStreet.Com

Capital One Financial Corporation

Several sessions over the past 10 days have seen increased trading volume at the NYSE, but not the Nasdaq, and for the S&P 500, but not the Nasdaq Composite. Is this professional risk reduction?. Monday's rally might have been ugly, except that this is 2020. Anything goes in 2020. Employment...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Trane Technologies (TT) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa Jr. downgraded Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $160.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading TT to UW as we think the standing valuation embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential. With the economy solid we don't see a material drop, but we think the prevailing consensus view of TT as a "late cycle" stock ignores the potential for more than half of the portfolio to be at peak in '22, with risk of a down '23, a drag making for a below average growth year for the enterprise, the first in almost a decade, with declines centered in the most profitable parts of the portfolio."
MarketsCNBC

Corporate card start-up Ramp more than doubles valuation in five months to $3.9 billion

Ramp is raising $300 million in a Series C round at a $3.9 billion valuation, according to CEO and co-founder Eric Glyman. The start-up was valued at $1.6 billion in April. Ramp differentiates itself from competitors including American Express by saving the average client 3.3% annually on their spending, according to CEO Eric Glyman. In fact, more than a third of its clients come from American Express, he said.
MarketsStreet.Com

Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says

In an interview with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks Thursday, August 26, Jim Cramer said if there is a Federal Reserve rate hike, keep some cash on hand and buy the dips during September trading. Catch Cramer's full outlook on September trading in the video above.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Clearwater Analytics files to go public on the NYSE

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. , an Idaho-based investment accounting and analytics company, which turned a profit the first half of this year, has filed to go public. It has not yet determined how many shares the company will offer in the initial public offering or what the expected price range of the IPO might be. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "CWAN." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint book-running managers. The company recorded net income of $3.2 million during the first six months of 2021 on revenue of $117.8 million, after net income of $13.6 million on revenue of $95.1 million over the same period a year ago. For all of 2020, however, the company recorded a loss of $44.2 million on revenue of $203.2 million, after net income of $7.7 million on revenue of $168.0 million in 2019. The company filed to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.9%.
Stocksfinextra.com

Chime raises $750m at $25bn valuation

Chime has raised $750 million in a Series G funding round that values the American digital banking giant at $25 billion. Sequoia Capital Global Equities led the round, according to reports, with participation from SoftBank, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. Founded in 2013, Chime offers a fee-free,...
StocksStreet.Com

Catalent Stock Rises on $1B Deal to Buy Supplements Maker Bettera

Catalent (CTLT) - Get Catalent Inc Report shares rose Monday, after the contract drug maker said it’s buying Bettera, a gummy nutritional supplements maker, for $1 billion in cash. Bettera is backed by the Dallas investment firm Highlander Partners. Catalent is the Somerset, N.J., pharmaceutical technology company. The deal “will...
EconomyStreet.Com

Li Auto Reports Surprise Net Loss; Stock Rises as Revenue Beats

Shares of Li Auto (LI) - Get Li Auto Report were rising after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss and revenue that topped estimates. At last check shares of Li Auto were rising 1.7% to $29.84. The Beijing company reported a loss of 2 cents a...
StocksStreet.Com

Little Known Way to Easily Beat the Nasdaq

I know an easy way to outperform the Nasdaq. It involves almost no research and maybe even less risk. I’m surprised more investors haven’t figured this out. The Nasdaq Composite index closed at 15,129 on Friday, a record high. The tech-heavy benchmark is now ahead 17.4% in 2021 thanks to ongoing strength for software and semiconductor stocks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy