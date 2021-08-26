Cancel
Blue Origin launches artwork & moon-landing test into space

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Blue Origin launched artwork painted on a capsule and a moon-landing navigation experiment into space on Thursday.

The launch came a month after founder Jeff Bezos was sent into space on the company’s first passenger flight.

The 10-minute flight, which included other experiments from NASA and others, was passengerless, reported the Associated Press.

The paintings by Ghana artist Amoako Boafo were on three parachute panels on the outside of the capsule. The artist painted a self-portrait as well as portraits of his mother and a friend’s mother. Boafo explained that “a mother’s love comes from a place that is out of this world.”

According to Blue Origin, schoolchildren from Ghana watched the launch broadcast.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on Blue Origin’s 17th trip to space. “The booster landed upright several minutes after liftoff. The fully automated capsule continued to an altitude of 66 miles (105 kilometers) before parachuting down nearby.

The paintings were on triangular-shaped panels a few feet in size and detached from the capsule when the parachutes were deployed. A company spokeswoman said they would be recovered from the desert floor, reported the Associated Press.

It was the second New Shepard flight for the lunar-landing experiment, which was mounted near the top of the booster and tested lasers and other sensors meant to ensure a pinpoint moon landing for astronauts. Also flying was equipment for turning astronauts’ space trash into gas for recycling into fuel or dumping overboard.

