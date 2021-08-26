'We've come a long way': From Maryland Heights to Jefferson County, diversity grows regionwide
ST. LOUIS — This is not your grandpa's St. Louis. Following a national trend, the St. Louis metro area continues to diversify, according to the most recent Census data, released this month. Nonwhite populations skyrocketed over the last decade, from St. Charles to Madison counties. Asian and Hispanic communities grew regionwide. And, in a place that has long defined itself as either white or black, the number of white residents and Black residents tumbled by thousands each.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0