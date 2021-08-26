Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'We've come a long way': From Maryland Heights to Jefferson County, diversity grows regionwide

By Janelle O'Dea St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — This is not your grandpa's St. Louis. Following a national trend, the St. Louis metro area continues to diversify, according to the most recent Census data, released this month. Nonwhite populations skyrocketed over the last decade, from St. Charles to Madison counties. Asian and Hispanic communities grew regionwide. And, in a place that has long defined itself as either white or black, the number of white residents and Black residents tumbled by thousands each.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Person#Black Communities#Census#Hispanic#Mexican#Indian Americans#St Louis University#Bureau#Lindenwood University#Highway 30#Jarritos#Creve Coeur#Asian Spices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Jefferson County, WVlocaldvm.com

Growing Jefferson County one of just three in West Virginia building new schools

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With projected population growth in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Jefferson County officials are making plans for more schools. It is one of only three counties in the entire state in need of more classrooms. The West Virginia School Building Authority will be drawing on a $7.5 million grant to start the projects with additional financing coming from the sale of bonds.
East Saint Louis, ILNews-Democrat

Mississippi River Association under civil rights investigation

This story originally was published by St. Louis Public Radio. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether a five-state governmental association that works on issues related to the Upper Mississippi River violated the Civil Rights Act. In July, the federal agency’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office accepted a complaint against...
Maryland Heights, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $170,000

‘Community is hurting’ as family buries five children killed in East St. Louis fire Friends think pajama-clad man entered Webster Groves home by mistake before homeowner killed him Judge upholds sweeping new Missouri law that includes controversial public health provisions City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend.
Missouri Statemymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Weekend Accidents

(Jefferson County) A House Springs woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2017 Honda Civic driven by 24-year-old Brittany Uzell was driving north on highway 141 at Ellis Grove Parkway at a high rate of speed and lost control.
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

New jobs coming in Boyle, Jefferson, Rockcastle counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Three separate economic development announcements mean nearly 300 new jobs will soon be coming to Boyle, Jefferson and Rockcastle counties. The biggest announcement involves Chapin International Inc., a manufacturer of compressed air sprayers, who plans to add 200 full-time jobs with an expansion of its recently-opened Rockcastle County facility and a new location in Boyle County, two projects totaling nearly $16.7 million in new investment.
Jefferson County, IDPost Register

The Smithsonian comes to Jefferson County

On August 26,1995, I attended the national 75th Anniversary Celebration of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment granting women’s suffrage. I remember marching on the Washington Mall, singing suffrage songs, and listening to speakers. Since the Beijing’s Conference on Women was held at the same time, the Washington celebration was...
Minnesota StateUS News and World Report

Minnesota Counties, Schools Grow More Diverse Over Decade

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — All Minnesota counties and school districts as well as most cities grew more diverse over the past decade, recent data from the 2020 U.S. Census show. People of color now make up nearly 24 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents, up from about 15 percent of the state population a decade ago. The demographic changes were driven by growing populations of Black, Asian, Hispanic and multiracial residents, while the number of white Minnesotans declined for the first time in state history, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Maryland StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Shrinking County in Maryland

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family — and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more […]
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Connecticut by the Numbers

New Transportation Laws in Connecticut, from Cannabis to Yielding to Pedestrians, Vision Tests to Bus Right-of-Way

New laws passed by the state legislature this year impact transportation.Shutterstock image. The Connecticut legislature passed a bushel full of laws related in some way to transportation during the 2021 legislative session, including numerous new laws with far-reaching impact. Some have taken effect as of July 1 this summer, others will become effective as of October 1. Among the highlights, as summarized by the state legislature’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Research:
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Tri-Cities drug deal gone wrong lands 3 in jail for drive-by shooting

Sep. 5—PASCO, Wa. — Two more people were arrested in connection to a Pasco drug deal that led to a drive-by shooting. Aaron Davis Lighthall, 23, of Pasco, and Brianna Jeanette Olea, 30, of Richland, were booked into the Franklin County jail in connection with the Aug. 5 shooting on North 18th Avenue.
Saint Louis, MOtribuneledgernews.com

Three injured in crowded shooting near Citygarden park in downtown St. Louis

Sep. 6—ST. LOUIS — A woman and two men in their early 20s were shot and injured early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to the shooting call in the 800 block of Market Street near Citygarden Sculpture Park just after 2 p.m. and found a "hostile" crowd of more than 100 people there, causing officers to radio for aid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy