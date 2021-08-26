Cancel
Public Safety

Game-Changing Thread Shares How to Make Money From Spam Calls

Spam calls and robocalls feel like they've reached an all-time high. I first noticed the increase during the pandemic. Was it because we were all at home? Did some telemarketing law change? Or did I buy a car and learn how to drive while asleep? Whatever the case, the incessant robocalls (especially about my nonexistent car's warranty) have made it so I never pick up my phone at all. But this thread from @missodessa has me reconsidering my avoidance.

