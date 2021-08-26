Cancel
ABC News president calls for probe of sexual assault allegations: report

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News president Kim Godwin is calling for an independent investigation into how the network handled allegations of sexual assault against a former executive producer of “Good Morning America,” according to a new report. The Wall Street Journal said Godwin relayed the request on a conference call to staffers Thursday,...

George Stephanopoulos
Diane Sawyer
#World News#British Royal Family#Abc News#The Wall Street Journal#Corn#Cbs News#Gma#The Academy Awards#Uber
