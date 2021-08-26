Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

SP: New York Fed Ex Driver Raped Teens in Hudson Valley, More Victims Likely

By Bobby Welber
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
A Fed Ex driver is accused of raping teens in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping more victims come forward. Late Wednesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Poughkeepsie barracks announced the arrest of 30-year-old Joshua J. Ginyard of Poughkeepsie for two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies and forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Orange County, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Destructive Invasive Pest’ From Asia Found in Hudson Valley, All Over New York

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive planthopper from Asia. In the United States, it was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The destructive pest feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, according to the DEC. It also impacts forest health and recreational activities.
Patterson, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Patterson Fire Department Saves Horse Found in Distress

A local fire department went above and beyond for a Hudson Valley horse who was found in a stressful situation. The Patterson Fire Department No.1 shared on their Facebook page that on Wednesday, August 25th they were called to help at a local farm. When the Patterson heavy rescue team showed up, they were met by a 31-year old male horse named Dozer.
Kerhonkson, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kerhonkson Area Mourns the Loss of a Pillar of the Community

The Ulster County town fondly remembers a life taken way too soon. If you've spent anytime in the Kerhonkson area over the years, the odds say that you've probably enjoyed a drink, maybe some food at the bar Hot Shotz, located right in the middle of the small Ulster County town. The bar is well known throughout the community as a place that was always home to a great time, and even more, it was home to one of the most charitable and giving people the area has ever seen.

