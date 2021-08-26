Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Vice Media Union Calls Layoffs “Macabre Annual Ritual” Amid Pivot to Video Strategy

By J. Clara Chan
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W24yK_0bdmPHhj00

After 17 staffers at Vice Digital and Refinery29 were laid off on Thursday, the Vice Media and Refinery29 unions decried the staff cuts as “a macabre annual ritual” at the company and took aim at the media company’s recent “pivot” in strategy to focus on videos and visual storytelling.

“We have worked in this industry long enough to know that today’s metrics are tomorrow’s punchlines, and yesterday’s pivot is today’s clumsy tumble,” the unions said in a joint statement shared on social media. “What makes our work meaningful is the expertise and hard work of the people callously brushed aside today.”

In a memo to staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Vice Media’s chief digital officer, Cory Haik, attributed the layoffs to a “global alignment” happening across the company.

“We’ve unfortunately had to say goodbye to some of our friends and colleagues today,” Haik wrote. “We wish them well and thank them for their dedicated service over the years.”

But the job cuts come as Vice has been undergoing a change in strategy emphasizing videos and visual storytelling to target younger audiences.

“You can’t be a youth media company if you’re not focused on where the youth are consuming media,” Haik told The New York Times last month. “And more and more, that’s off-platform, that’s built-for-mobile.”

Under the leadership of CEO Nancy Dubuc, Vice has also explored going public via a special purpose acquisitions company . But according to a July report from The Information , Vice has struggled to raise additional funding amid concerns about its reported $2.5 billion valuation, which is already a marked decrease from its $5.7 billion valuation back in 2017.

Last year, Vice laid off 155 employees , with the cuts largely impacting the company’s digital teams.

(Disclosure: The author was employed by Vice between 2019 to 2020.)

Aug. 26, 12:21 p.m.: Updated with statement from Vice and R29 unions.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Media#Layoffs#Media Company#Pivot To Video#The New York Times#The Information#R29 Unions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Businessinparkmagazine.com

The Hettema Group appoints Debbie Lindquist as VP of Finance

Leading experiential design firm The Hettema Group (THG) has announced the appointment of Debbie Lindquist as the company’s new Vice President of Finance. Phil Hettema, THG’s President and Creative Executive said, “We are excited to welcome Debbie to our team. She brings an impressive history of overseeing finance and operations functions in major entertainment and is a dynamic leader who effectively creates analytical tools to enhance strategic insights. We know she will be an enormous asset to our company.”
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Sinclair, Meredith News Leaders to Explore Changing News Workflows

Local TV news is going through an accelerated evolution as stations are asking reporters and MMJs to embed more deeply in their communities, minimize newsroom time and report from anywhere on their beats. Bill Anderson, director of change management at the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gary Brown, senior vice president of...
Businessmartechseries.com

MeritB2B Welcomes Nikki Candito as Vice President Demand Generation Strategy

MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that Nikki Candito has been hired as the Vice President of Demand Generation Strategy. Nikki will provide demand generation expertise that will help propel growth for MeritB2B and instill demand generation best practices across the organization. “I’d...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Vice Media faces uncertain future after SPAC talks fall through

The once bright star of Vice Media could now face a darkening future after talks to go public through a special acquisition company fell through. The Brooklyn-based media company that was founded by the bombastic exec Shane Smith, has ended talks to go public via a merger with blank-check company 7GC & Co., according to a report from tech news site the Information.
Businessmartechseries.com

Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero As Vice President Of Business Development And Content Strategy To Lead International Growth Of Its Content Rights Exchange

The Addition of Leading Media Companies Including Globo, Univision’s VIX and Onza Reinforces Company’s Bet for Latin American and European Content. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, announced today that Globo, Univision’s VIX and Onza have joined the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s data and AI-powered content rights marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing faster and more efficient. Whip Media also announced the appointment of Jaime Otero as Vice President of Business Development and Content Strategy to lead the Exchange’s global expansion.
Businesscheddar.com

Media Companies Exploring Different Paths Amid Age of Media Consolidation

Within the past week, Forbes announcing it will be going public via a SPAC deal with blank-check company Magnum Opus Acquisition, while Politico has been sold to German conglomerate Axel Springer. Jeremy Barr, breaking news reporter for the Washington Post, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how media consolidation is changing the industry.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Vice begins a new round of layoffs as company shifts to video

Vice Media quietly enacted a new round of layoffs Thursday, as the Brooklyn-based gonzo news company continued to shift its focus toward video content. A memo from Vice’s chief digital officer Cory Haik that was peppered with corporate-speak heralded the “growth period” of the last two years — and buried news of the layoffs 15 paragraphs down.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Vice Media Makes New Round of Layoffs in Digital Group, Refinery29

Vice Media Group launched a new wave of layoffs, reflecting the youth-culture media company’s ongoing financial struggles and need to realign toward profitable areas of the business — amid a broader shift toward video and visual content. Several Vice employees posted on social media that they were laid off Thursday....
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Vice Media Trims More Editorial Workers Amid Video Push Outside Of News Division

Vice Media, which went through a round of major layoffs in May 2020, is shedding about 20 more positions as it prioritizes video over text in its editorial operations outside of Vice News. The company’s digital group and Refinery29, which Vice acquired in 2019, are the divisions hit by the cuts, according to a person familiar with the restructuring. Vice News, which continues to invest in reporting across text and video, is unaffected. In all the number of departures represents less than 1% of the global editorial workforce. In an internal memo obtained by Deadline (read it below), Chief Digital Officer Cory...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

BECU On The Changing Strategies For Credit Union Branches

The pandemic may have dramatically shifted the status quo from branch-based banking toward digital-first alternatives, but plenty of demand for in-person service at credit unions (CUs) remains. Some of the nation’s financial institutions (FIs) have reported that up to 70 percent of deposits have moved to self-service channels, and a...
EconomyInside Indiana Business

Teachers Credit Union Adds Vice President

Teachers Credit Union has added Dave Abrams in the newly-created role of vice president of indirect lending for marine and recreational vehicles. He previously served as regional vice president and sales representative at Northwest Bank. Abrams holds a bachelor's degree from Ball State University Miller College of Business.
BusinessTelegraph

Advertising agencies’ woke campaigns misfire

The advertising industry elite were forced to abandon their pilgrimage to the French Riviera in June. Lavish yacht parties along La Croisette were replaced with online seminars as Covid put a stop the excesses of Cannes Lions for the second year in a row. Yet the long arm of the...
SocietyTennessee Tribune

Ten Black Newspapers Unite to Create Platform that Amplifies the Black Experience

Ten Black newspapers have joined forces to create Word In Black, a platform to “amplify the Black experience by reporting, collecting and sharing stories about real people in communities across our country,” according to its website. Word In Black consists of a newsletter and website (wordinblack.com) that publishes content from...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Economyinvesting.com

China’s Vice Premier Liu Reassures Businesses Amid Crackdowns

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Vice Premier Liu He made a strong pledge to continue supporting private businesses after a spate of regulatory crackdowns in sectors from after-school tutoring to Internet platforms rocked financial markets. “The principles and policies for supporting the development of the private economy have not changed,” Liu, who...
Internettalesbuzz.com

6 Social Media Strategies to Get More Followers

Social media is a free, fast way to boost your home business. However, to achieve your goal, there are tips you need to embrace. It is not only about posting trending topics internet users want to talk about. Instead, you want to focus on building a following. This post shares six social media strategies you can use to get more followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy