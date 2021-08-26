Cancel
NFL

NCCU Eagles football season preview: A return from hiatus with a bowl in sight

By Jeremiah Holloway
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the field in 2021 won’t serve as an ordinary season debut for the Eagles. In its last season played, NC Central finished sixth in the conference. Since that time, the conference has lost some teams, some MEAC schools missed an entire season, and some players left to pursue the NFL. Despite this, the Eagles are set to begin their 11-game season soon.

