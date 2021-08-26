Debra J. Saunders: CDC should stay in its own lane

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?