Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Charlize Theron's The Old Guard 2 Has Taken A Big Step Forward At Netflix

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among last year’s more popular streaming offerings on the movies front was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. It didn’t take long for sequel chatter to begin once the movie was released in July 2020, and this past January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 had been greenlit. Now we’ve heard word that the sequel has taken a big step forward by hiring a director.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Luca Marinelli
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Greg Rucka
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy Power#Denver Delilah Films#Team#Extraction And Army#Skydance Media#The Old Guard 2#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesPopculture

Jason Momoa's First Netflix Movie Skyrockets Straight to No. 1 After Debut

Jason Moma's new Netflix movie soared straight to number 1 on the platform in its very first night. Sweet Girl, a drama-thriller about a widowed father on a mission for revenge, is the number 1 movie on Netflix at the time of this writing and number 1 on the service overall. However, the surge in views does not necessarily reflect the movie's quality.
MoviesInside the Magic

Keanu Reeves Could Bring Back One of ‘Star Wars’ Deadliest Droids

For months, there have been reports that A-list actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick, Point Break) is set to play Star Wars fan-favorite Sith Lord Darth Revan. Revan, a Sith Lord who is most famous for his appearance in the 2003 BioWare and LucasArts Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game, which is part of Legends — often referred to as the Star Wars Expanded Universe. However, thanks to the final Skywalker Saga film, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Revan was brought into the existing Star Wars canon.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hanks Classic Just Hit Netflix

Now, you may be thinking “Hey, wasn’t Catch Me If You Can only added to Netflix a few months ago?”, and you’d be right in that assumption. However, for whatever reason the streaming service tends to cycle out a number of movies on a regular basis, snatching them away from subscribers and re-adding them to the library shortly afterwards.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Did Candyman Make On Opening Night?

It’s not been your average summer box office season, to say the least, but one thing has continued to ring true: it’s a good time to be a horror movie. A Quiet Place: Part II helped open up the box office up again with a huge debut in May, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It made some great money in June even with the day-and-date streaming option. As we look the now-released Candyman, it seems to have an eventful weekend ahead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
MoviesCollider

'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Footage Finally Gives Some Insight Into The Story

As The Matrix Resurrections’ release date inches closer (or so we hope), we're finally starting to get some information as to what we can expect in terms of story from the new installment of the sci-fi franchise, thanks to the release of new footage. Up to this week, we knew very little about the production, which kept everything but the featured cast under wraps. Now, Warner Bros. has decided to reveal the first tease of the upcoming Matrix sequel at this year's CinemaCon.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Warners Teases “Matrix Resurrections,” “Batman”

Warner Bros. Pictures came out swinging with their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas today with the first trailer for the fourth “The Matrix” film. Officially titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” the clip begins with Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo in a near-future San Francisco with Neo seemingly trapped in a regular life.
Moviesthemanual.com

The Matrix 4 Trailer Is Unveiled During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon Reel

Get your dark shades and leather trench coat ready for action. Over 20 years since it became a cultural touchstone, The Matrix is now back with an official title — The Matrix: Resurrections — and an exclusive trailer. Though the hype is real, there’s been very little revealed about the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Matrix: Resurrections Star Admits He Was Starstruck By Keanu Reeves

Looking at how rapidly he’s been climbing the Hollywood ranks over the last few years, you’d have thought that being starstruck was a thing of the past for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Having broken out with an Emmy-winning turn in Watchmen, the 35-year-old has a slew of exciting projects in various stages of production or development.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest Has Been Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix, And There's More Good News

Manifest has travelled down an up and down path over the last several months. When the show was cancelled after three seasons by NBC this past summer, fans were devastated, especially considering it ended with a wild finale. The cast and crew sought to keep hope alive, though, and things seemed to be looking good when revival talks began to ramp up with Netflix. While those talks eventually broke down, it was reported that Warner Bros. TV and the streamer were headed back to the negotiating table. Now, it appears those talks were successful, as Netflix is bringing the show back for a fourth and final season. And on top of the actual renewal, there’s even more good news.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Gets Official Title: The Matrix Resurrections, Footage from CinemaCon

The Matrix 4 has just gotten its official title. Keeping up with the theme of the previous sequels' subtitles, the upcoming fourth installment will be titled The Matrix Resurrections, confirming a rumored title that had previously been leaked. Now, the title is official, as the news comes straight from the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy