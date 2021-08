To provide clarity and reduce confusion in the community, Teton County Health Department is adjusting its COVID Risk Level Metrics to align with the Centers for Disease Control metrics on COVID-19 transmission risk level. Based on these changes Teton County is now in the Red (High) COVID Risk Level. This change aims to highlight the risk of COVID-19 transmission or spread of COVID-19 in Teton County with the goal of providing community members with information pertinent to making choices about their behaviors and take preventative actions against COVID-19. The metrics that will be included going forward are: