Mendocino County ends use of lethal methods for wildlife control

UKIAH – After seven years of effort, proponents of non-lethal wildlife management techniques celebrate the end to a decades-old program that relied on killing coyotes, raccoons and other local wildlife. This will create the opportunity for non-lethal methods, which have been used in nearby counties like Marin and Sonoma for decades and are reportedly effective. Other Northern California counties like Humboldt, Shasta and Siskiyou have also altered their programs recently to reduce the killing of local wildlife.