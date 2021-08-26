Phasmophobia August Update 'Exposition' Adds Various Adjustments, 2 New Ghosts
Phasmophobia has a new update launching on Thursday, Aug. 26, with two new types of ghosts, visual adjustments, and more. The Phasmophobia social media accounts have been anything but quiet these past few weeks. Fans can still find images of updated renders for nearly every piece of important equipment, including the "Parasonic" 4K camcorder, "Bony" flash-enabled handheld camera, a parabolic microphone issued by "Ghost Huntin' Distribution Inc.," and, of course, special "Ghost Huntin'" fine salt canisters and safety matches.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0