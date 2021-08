Update: During Gamescom, this information was confirmed to be True. One of the biggest games set to launch this year, Halo Infinite was absent from the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom despite many people assuming it would be there. According to the newest circulation of information, the reason it skipped the event was that it was scheduled to be in another event, the Opening Night Live! event for Gamescom hosted by Geoff Keighley. This would not be a crazy turn of events as Geoff has a track record of getting big-name games as part of his events.