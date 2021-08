Following the successful establishment of Gearbox Quebec in 2015, the company is now set to once again expand with a new Canadian studio — this time, in Montreal. It will see the company’s workforce inflate by 250 extra personnel to a total of 850. Industry veterans Sébastien Caisse, PhD and Pierre-André Déry will be tapped to co-lead the newly formed studio, and the team is apparently set to work on both Borderlands a new IP.