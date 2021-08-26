Worth It? We Tried Denver's First Pizza Vending Machine
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a combination Irish pub and off-track betting parlor. But that’s what The Celtic on Market in LoDo is—stained-glass panels, decades-old furnishings, and an upright piano on the one hand; mounted TVs broadcasting the horse races and a bar doubling as a cash-out counter on the other. Here’s something else you don’t see every day: a pizza vending machine inside a combination Irish pub and off-track betting parlor. But there it stands at the entrance, a bright green-and-white contraption emblazoned with the manufacturer’s name, Basil Street.www.thrillist.com
Comments / 0