Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Worth It? We Tried Denver's First Pizza Vending Machine

By Ruth Tobias
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s something you don’t see every day: a combination Irish pub and off-track betting parlor. But that’s what The Celtic on Market in LoDo is—stained-glass panels, decades-old furnishings, and an upright piano on the one hand; mounted TVs broadcasting the horse races and a bar doubling as a cash-out counter on the other. Here’s something else you don’t see every day: a pizza vending machine inside a combination Irish pub and off-track betting parlor. But there it stands at the entrance, a bright green-and-white contraption emblazoned with the manufacturer’s name, Basil Street.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Pizza Oven#White Pizza#Food Drink#Irish#Celtic#Supreme#Pepperoni#Japanese#Germans#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
995qyk.com

Who Has The Best Cuban Sandwiches In Tampa Bay?

A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban food that you will experience. Their Cuban sandwich does not disappoint!. Have you had a Honey Cuban sandwich? It’s a sweet and savory take on the classic sandwich. Your taste buds will thank you!. Home of multiple...
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
RestaurantsThrillist

18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles

From East Coast-inspired fare to Italian-inflected raw bars and more. We can all agree that seafood in the summer just hits different. There’s nothing like oysters in one hand with a glass of rosé in another while taking in a beautiful ocean view on a hot summer day. As a coastal city, LA has no shortage of seafood spots, from fine-dining establishments with extravagant raw bars to seaside shacks serving up fresh oysters. The hardest part is narrowing down your options, but lucky for you, we’ve fished for the best seafood restaurants in the city, so whether you’re craving a lobster roll or a whole branzino, you’re sure to find it at one of these 18 seafood spots in LA:
RestaurantsThrillist

Burger King's New Ch'King 'Feast' Deal Gets You 4 Items for $6

Burger King is renowned for its affordable and delicious burgers. Recently, the burger palace branched out into the chicken sandwich game to celebrated results, and while its usual meal deal includes a Whopper, the chain's latest includes its entry into the chicken sandwich competition. Now, a new $6 combo called...
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy’s Is Changing Its Fries Recipe for the First Time in 10 Years

The Hot & Crispy Fries will be in stores nationwide by mid-September. Sometimes I order an entree just so it's socially acceptable to get fries. Am I hungry enough for the chicken sandwich? Probably not, but I want to shove my face full of crispy potato strips and call it a well-balanced meal. Wendy's gets the importance of a good starchy side. So much so that the square patty slinger is revamping its fries with an even crispier version.
RestaurantsThrillist

Del Taco Pulls a Taco Bell, Uses Quesadillas as Taco Shells

Del Taco is putting a new spin on an old treat with its Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos. The brand-new menu item, reminiscent of Taco Bell's "cheese-in-the-shell" Quesalupa, features two flour tortillas fused together by a mixture of grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s Queso Blanco. Then that melty quesadilla is folded as if it were a taco shell and stuffed with all of your favorite taco toppings.
Denver, COPosted by
Stephanie Graham

Trying out 3 Donut shops in Denver

DENVER, CO - Who doesn't love donuts? Bread holes decorated with interesting toppings are suitable for friends to drink coffee and relax. The following are recommendations for three donut shops for residents of Denver and surrounding areas.
RestaurantsCleveland Scene

First Look: Cent's Pizza and Goods, Opening Thursday, Aug. 19 in Detroit Shoreway

It’s been two and a half years since Vincent Morelli announced his plans for Cent's Pizza + Goods (5010 Lorain Ave., 216-632-4476), which originally was supposed to open on the Ohio City/Detroit Shoreway border in 2019. Covid and construction delays pushed back opening day countless times, but the restaurant finally will welcome its first guests this Thursday, August 19.
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Fast Fired to deploy Piestro pizza machines

Carbone Restaurant Group is partnering with Piestro to expand its Fast Fired pizza chain, according to an email from Piestro. Fast Fired will market "Powered by Piestro" machines to franchisees, with the goal of growing its presence through up to 500 units deployed across Canada. Piestro is collaborating with CRG to replicate Fast Fired recipes and ingredients to ensure the resulting pizzas are 100% authentic.
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

4 NEW Must-Try Charlotte Pizzas

Each of these places have opened since late 2019. See the entire list of “24 Charlotte Pizzas You Must Try” here. Geno D’s Pizzeria, which originally operated in New Jersey from 1985 through 2018, has re-emerged as the newest tenant at 7th Street Public Market. The “Jersey Shore-style” pizza joint comes from father-and-daughter team Geno and Gena DiPaolo, and it serves pizza options that include this rectangle, sauce-on-top, Grandma-style one. 224 E 7th St.
Food & Drinkstecheblog.com

First Look at Japan’s “Local Ramen Selection” Vending Machine

Ramen shops can be found all over Japan, and a few of them are of such high quality that they earned Michelin stars. For those who prefer to enjoy a bowl in the comfort of their own home can now buy a frozen kit from the “Local Ramen Selection” vending machine installed in Toyama City’s Aris Shopping Center. Put simply, it features six types of ramen made by regional restaurants all over the country. Read more for a video to show how the machine works.
RestaurantsWVNT-TV

PICKLE PIZZA: Fair goers try new trend

FAIREA, WV (WVNS) — The New Fair Food Contest is underway at the State Fair of West Virginia, and one of the new foods to try is pickle pizza. Brian Gillette, the co-owner of Gillette’s Pizza, has been coming to the fair for the last 29 years. This year, he and his wife wanted to try something new. They got the inspiration from their travels down south and started trying different pickles and sauces. They are selling their finished product, which is a huge success so far.
Detroit, MIEater

Pickle Pizza? Here’s Where to Try It

Slide over pepperoni, pickle is popular as a pie topping in metro Detroit pizzerias. Surprised? It’s hard to mess up a pizza, although many might argue that pineapple doesn’t belong on one. Based on the growing number of restaurants topping pizza with dill, it’s a great move. Some pizzerias are...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Trend has pizza chain trying watermelon pizza

CHICAGO – A pizza chain is jumping on a TikTok trend. Domino’s Australia posted a video saying “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option.”. It’s a pizza but instead of a normal crust, they use a slice of watermelon. The original recipe on TikTok calls for barbecue sauce...
Cumming, GAForsyth County News

6 pizza places to try this week

Who doesn't love pizza? And with football season starting back, it's one of the Top 5 foods to eat. We picked a few local favorites for you to try. The Chicago-based, family-owned restaurant knows great pizza. Having been in business for a long time, they’ve served countless customers with traditional Chicago-style pizzas cooked to perfection. Whether you’re craving a deep-dish, thin-crust, or double-dough style, they can craft a personalized pizza just for you. With a vibrant sports-pub feel and a TV at every booth, it’s a great spot to grab a slice with friends and enjoy the game. There is also a full bar with a variety of beer on tap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy