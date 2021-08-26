Let’s Look into Garden Phlox (Phlox panicles)
Nothing beats the appeal of Garden Phlox plants. (Garden Phlox is also called summer phlox.) These beautiful plants are sun-loving perennials with a long flowering season. These tall, eye-catching plants are ideal for sunny borders or even in the middle of your cottage garden. Large clusters of beautiful flowers, called panicles, sit right on top of their long stems that grow three to four feet tall. AND, this native American wild flower thrives in USDA plant hardiness zones 4-8. These large clusters of flowers come in beautiful colors: Pink, purple, lavender and/or white. Garden Phlox flowers bloom for several weeks in the summer and are very drought resistant in our USDA plant hardiness zone 6.theshoppersweekly.com
