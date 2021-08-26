In his tenth big-league season, Avisail Garcia has realized his potential
In addition to Brandon Woodruff’s dominance on the mound, Avisail Garcia’s performance was one of the main stories in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory to secure a series win over the division rival Cincinnati Reds. The right fielder opened the scoring with an RBI double. In the field, he gunned down Nick Castellanos at second base attempting to stretch a single to a double; in the eighth inning, he robbed Max Schrock of a home run.www.brewcrewball.com
